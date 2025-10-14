Health bosses in Northumberland have agreed a new plan to tackle the scourge of alcohol-related harm for the county’s residents.

Alcohol-related deaths in Northumberland remain significantly higher than the national average and issues with alcoholism put significant pressure on public finances.

There are 20.79 alcohol related deaths per 100,000 residents in Northumberland per year, compared to 13.84 in England – although the North East as whole is higher still at 21.7. The average age of people dying due to alcohol is just 54.

Each year, alcohol-related health issues and disorder costs Northumberland more than £146.1million. The new strategy, agreed at a meeting of the Northumberland Health and Wellbeing Board, aims to prevent and reduce alcohol-related harm for the county’s residents.

It was acknowledged that while prevention is better than a cure, not all issues can be prevented. Therefore, the strategy sets out four priority areas for the next five years. These are:

Prevention. Focusing on the development of prevention- based measures to address alcohol harms.

Life Course Approach. Recognising that alcohol-related behaviours and risks vary at different stages of life.

Safer Communities. Creating environments where individuals are protected from alcohol-related harms.

Interventions. The provision of services and interventions that reduce harms and support recovery from alcohol dependence.

Speaking at the meeting, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for public health, Coun Eve Chicken, said: “Alcoholism is a killer, but it is not just the person affected.

“It is the whole family, it is the environment, it’s their community. Some people are driven to strange behaviours such as stealing – there is a whole world of behaviours that are not their normal character because the alcohol has taken over.

“Prevention is better than curing, but we can’t prevent everything. This strategy deals with all elements – an awful lot of work has gone into this.”

Public health manager John Liddell added: “Alcohol has a very central role within our society. It is not something you can easily ignore – go to any supermarket and there will be at least one aisle dedicated to it.

“At Christmas or around sporting events, alcohol will be everywhere. It’s available from all kinds of outlets.”