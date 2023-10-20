Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area around Seahouses has seen its population fall by 15% in ten years as more and more properties become second homes, short-term holiday lets and AirBnB rentals.

It is hoped that the nine new homes in North Sunderland will allow families and young people from the area to be able to afford to stay there and not have to move away.

The proposals, submitted by developer Bernicia Homes, were approved by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson at the site where nine new affordable homes will be built in North Sunderland.

Despite the clear need for affordable housing in the area, there were objections from nearby residents.

John Copeland, who lives on Main Street, said: “I am well aware that we need affordable housing in the village, but this is not in the village. It is over a mile from the primary school and further from the shops and the doctors surgery.

“I see this application as a Trojan horse looking to break into the village boundary and the AONB. I’m certain if it was successful, it would be followed by other applications.”

But Alan Trotter of North Sunderland Parish Council backed the plans, and described affordable housing as “desperately needed” in the area.

He said properties many homes in the area were now ‘short term tourist lets, second homes and AirBnBs’ and claimed properties for families in the area were “virtually non-existent”.

Cllr Guy-Renner Thompson, who represents the area as part of the Bamburgh ward, proposed agreeing with the recommendation of council planners and approving the application.

He said: “The objectors are right – it is not the perfect site, but it is the one we’ve got in front of us. Other sites that have been identified for affordable housing could be many years away, and we need the houses now.

“Even if we refused it, I assume it would go through on appeal. The population of the area has fallen by 15% in the last ten years.

“Companies are bussing people up from Newcastle rather than employing locals, because there aren’t any. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”