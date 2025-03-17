The go-ahead has been given for new council houses to be built in Embleton, providing affordable homes to rent for local people.

Planning permission has now been granted to build the housing which will comprise two, two-bedroom level access bungalows and two, two-bedroom houses.

Working with a range of partners, the county council has made major progress in helping to create more quality affordable homes for rent and ownership across the county in areas it is needed most.

Between 2017 and the end of 2025, 3,302 affordable homes to rent or buy are projected to complete in communities right across Northumberland with 2,337 properties expected to be delivered by the end of March 2025 and a further 965 with planning permission.

The four new properties in the coastal village will be built on the Greyfield site where two old Swedish timber houses have been demolished.

They will be rented out to those on the Northumberland Homefinder waiting list using the rural allocation policy where preference is given to those who have worked or lived in the parish or the adjoining parish.

Local ward councillor Wendy Pattison said: “We are proactively tackling the need for affordable housing right across the county where there is an identified need.

“It’s great news that work will soon start on this redundant site and very soon Embleton will have some new quality, energy efficient, affordable housing.”

Cllr Colin Horncastle, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for housing, added: “The provision of more affordable housing, in areas of need, continues to be one of the county council’s top priorities and the council is investing millions to address the issue.

“Our aim is always to work with local communities to provide the right house, in the right place at the right price.

“This is a great scheme that will benefit both the young and the old and first priority for these homes will be given to local people in housing need who have a close connection to Embleton or its surrounding area.”

The properties will be built on a brownfield site using materials in keeping with the local area and incorporating a number of energy-efficient features to help keep residents’ energy bills as low as possible.