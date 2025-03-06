Work is progressing well on a scheme to build 14 new bungalows in Amble which rented out at an affordable rate to local people in housing need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one and two bed bungalows are being built using an innovative construction method on old county council garage sites across the town and are due to be completed by July.

The new developments are being funded by Northumberland County Council as part of a drive to deliver more affordable housing across the county. They will be situated on St Lawrence Avenue (3), Kennedy Road (4), Alndale (4) and Andrew Drive (3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alndale bungalows are well on the way to completion – the roof frames are up and the windows are in. Work is now focused on the internal fixtures and fittings with the electrics currently being installed.

Cllr Terry Clark, Husk founder Russell Edwards and Cllr Colin Horncastle.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “These are small scale developments on brownfield sites which have really smartened up the area.

"The new bungalows will be available for affordable rent and will really make a big difference to elderly residents in Amble who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in their local community. They will also be available to younger residents and small families in need of level access accommodation.”

“The winter months are always a tricky time for building contractors, and I am pleased to see that great progress is being made. Now that the spring is just around the corner, it’s full steam ahead for a July completion and we hope the first occupants will be in by summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Terry Clark, ward member, added: “This new housing, in an area of identified need, will be a really welcome addition to the community of Amble. “

“This scheme has also had the support of the Amble Town Council and the Amble Development Trust.”

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective construction method.

Zero carbon technologies are being used to power the new homes. The eco-friendly bungalows will have an insulated timber frame and roof, air source heat pumps and solar panels to create homes with the best energy performance ratings and replace the use of non-renewable energy like gas and oil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Edwards, founder of HUSK, said: "At HUSK, we’re transforming communities by delivering sustainable, affordable housing that makes a lasting impact. Our innovative approach is not only addressing immediate housing needs but also setting a new standard for using brownfield sites to create homes that are both functional and inspiring.

"Our patented solution retains the back and side walls and concrete floors of the existing garages, and then we transform the single space and restructure it fully into one- and two-bedroom, energy efficient homes.

"It’s really exciting to see another project come to life.”

Anyone interested in renting one of these properties will need to join Northumberland Homefinder to apply. Once the properties are built, they will be added to the Homefinder register.