Northumberland County Council will build four two-bedroom bungalows on garages off Mouldshaugh Lane.

The scheme was approved by the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee despite opposition from some garage tenants.

Felton Parish Council had also written a letter of objection expressing concern that it would impact on social interaction in a tight-knit community, likening it to an ‘ informal Men’s Shed space’.

The Mouldshaugh Lane garages in Felton.

Zero carbon technologies will be used to power the new homes. The eco-friendly bungalows will have an insulated timber frame and roof, air source heat pumps and solar panels to help reduce the electric bills for new tenants.

After consulting local residents and receiving some valuable feedback, some modifications were made to the original scheme including reducing the number of bungalows from five to four.

This will address any potential access issues, prevent overlooking from the properties and allow for some garaging for cars identified as a priority through the consultation. There will also be space for outdoor seating.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “We know there are residents in Felton who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in the village and live independently, close to their neighbours, family and friends.

"This small-scale affordable housing scheme will enable them to do just that, while freeing up larger properties in the village for other families in housing need.”

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective construction method in which the garage roofs are removed, and the brick walls are retained.

Prefabricated insulated timber framed walls are then erected with the elements of the home being created inside the void, including a kitchen, wet room, living and dining area. They will also have pitched roofs to ensure the bungalows are in-keeping with the village.

The advantage of this method of construction is that it is relatively quick, using off site manufactured panels that increase the speed of the build due to being less dependent on the weather.

Partial funding has been secured from Homes England.