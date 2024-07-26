Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Changing Places accessible toilets are opening at two of the county's visitor hotspots - at Druridge Bay Country Park and Woolmarket in Berwick town centre.

These significant developments aim to provide enhanced facilities for visitors with disabilities and complex needs.

The project was supported through £205,000 from the Government’s Changing Places fund, with Northumberland County Council providing match funding of £52,400 to deliver both facilities.

The investment complements a wider council investment of £1.35m in a three-year programme of works to improve the standard of all of the 54 public toilets in the county for which it has responsibility.

Cllr Scott Dickinson and Cllr John Riddle outside the new Changing Places toilet at Druridge Bay Country Park.

The council has already developed new Changing Places facilities when refurbishing public toilets at Green Lane on Holy Island and at Seafield Road in Seahouses.

Changing Places toilets offer larger and more accessible spaces, equipped with a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a tracking hoist system, adequate space for a disabled person and up to two carers, and a centrally placed toilet with room either side for the carers.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: "The completion of Changing Places toilets at Druridge Bay and Berwick is a milestone in our commitment to making Northumberland a welcoming destination for everyone.

“These new facilities will make a real difference to residents and visitors with severe disabilities, allowing them to explore and enjoy our beautiful county with greater ease and dignity. We are proud to lead the way in accessibility and inclusivity."

Cllr Catherine Seymour and Cllr John Riddle outside the new Changing Places toilet at Woolmarket in Berwick.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, Druridge Bay ward councillor said: “Druridge Bay is one of the jewels in Northumberland’s crown and attracts many visitors every year as well as being enjoyed by locals all year round.

“It is important that facilities that are needed to manage those influxes and all year-round users are fit for purpose, and I welcome this investment into these facilities.”

Cllr Catherine Seymour, Berwick North, added: “The new Changing Places toilet investment for Berwick and other towns where installed in Northumberland to help visit and explore our magnificent county is greatly appreciated.