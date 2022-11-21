Main Street and surrounding roads in the village will have a reduced speed limit.

The 20mph zone will start as motorists enter Spittal from Dock Road, near the Albion pub, and from the West Street and Middle Street entrance point on the Billendean and will take in the rest of the Lower Spittal area.

Northumberland County Council has, in recent years, been rolling out 20mph speed limits outside every school in the county either to cover school drop off and collection times only or permanently.

Main Street in Spittal.

When the plans were drawn up for a permanent 20mph for Main Street, Spittal in relation to Spittal First School, Cllr Georgina Hill asked for the zone to be extended to include the rest of the area.

She said: “Many Spittal residents have wanted a 20mph zone for some time and it certainly seemed opportune to include it as part of the school scheme.

“20mph speed limits do not, of course, eradicate speeding but they certainly help to lower average speeds.

"The nature of this area with the network of small roads, many junctions and with it being predominantly residential makes a 20mph zone entirely suitable.”

The scheme will be closely monitored in the first few months and Cllr Georgina Hill and the council’s highways department will be welcoming feedback.