The Turner Street car park is being extended after Northumberland County Council bought neighbouring land last year.

It will increase the number of spaces available from 47 to 134, including seven disabled parking bays and six electric vehicle bays.

Spaces for motorcycles and bikes will also be included. Drainage, lighting and access to the site will also be improved.

Highways manager John Hunter with councillors Terry Clark, Jeff Watson and John Riddle.

Over 2,700 tonnes of recycled road making material will be used saving the council over £125,000 in tipping fees and over £100,000 in the purchase of quarried stone - as well as saving around 19 tonnes of carbon.

All of the plant operating on the site are also run on hydrogenated vegetable oil - a more environmentally friendly option to diesel.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member responsible for local services said: “We’re making good progress on site and it’s great to see this much-needed car park taking shape.

“We’ve been using a number of techniques to ensure the work has been as green as possible, particularly around recycling old road material, and we’re looking forward to it opening for both residents and visitors this summer.”

The council has been working with a number of partners in the town to develop plans for car parking, including Amble Business Club, Amble Town Council and Amble Development Trust.

Cllr Terry Clark, county councillor for the Amble ward said: "The new Turner Street car park will be a welcome addition.

“The Turner Street parking provisions will benefit residents and visitors, giving access to Amble’s shops & cafés with easy access to the harbour.

“It will help meet the parking needs within Amble, also help take the strain during the holiday season helping in reducing parking in residential areas. It will be a truly welcoming addition for Amble.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, county councillor for Amble West with Warkworth and cabinet member for tourism, added: “We’re expecting another busy summer along our coast and Amble continues to grow in popularity.