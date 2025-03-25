Residents of Acklington and Cresswell Parishes now have more of a say over future development in their local areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Neighbourhood Plans have been formally ‘made’ by Northumberland County Council and now form part of the statutory development plan for the county.

It means that planning decisions in these parishes will be made in line with policies in the Plans, unless ‘material considerations’ indicate otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local referendums held in each parish returned majority votes in favour of Northumberland County Council using the Neighbourhood Plans to help decide planning applications in their local areas.

Cresswell.

The Plans were prepared by the Acklington and Cresswell Parish Councils respectively, with the involvement and support of their local communities.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: "Neighbourhood Plans give communities real power in the planning process. These pieces of work are led by the communities, allowing them to prioritise what they think is important to the area. They are a testament to the hard work of many dedicated people in these community.

“The Plans will give each Parish the ability to shape the growth of their community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Acklington Neighbourhood Plan, which has seven policies, ensures that development respects the character of the area, introduces a principal residency restriction for Guyzance Conservation Area, supports new and existing local services and community facilities, provides protection for the natural environment, designates areas of Local Green Space and ensures protection for the historic environment.

The Cresswell Neighbourhood Plan, which has two policies, protects locally-valued green spaces and sets out the approach to tourism development in the parish.