The National Trust has set out in a planning application why it believes a temporary polytunnel at its Wallington site in Northumberland is needed.

It is proposing to erect such a structure, around 85 square metres in size, for a period of five years within the area currently used as an outdoor nursery at the property.

Wallington is a popular visitor attraction that includes a historic house, extensive woodlands and a beautiful walled garden.

The design, access and heritage statement, one of the documents submitted as part of the application, includes the following: “The property currently has a range of productive glass houses covering some 150 square metres, located within the walled garden to the property.

A section of the Wallington site.

“This important growing space is used annually to propagate and grow the wide variety of annuals perennials and shrubs that are essential to manage a large public garden.

“Sadly, at the moment, the condition of this range of glass houses has deteriorated to such an extent that the buildings are now unsafe to work in. National Trust is currently taking steps put this right and restore the buildings in the most appropriate way possible.

“As this process will take time to come to the right solution, the immediate operation of the garden is in trouble as the property is not currently able to propagate and grow sufficient crops to keep this popular garden refreshed and healthy and diverse.

“The proposed solution is to erect a temporary polytunnel to provide necessary protected growing space and enable the garden to function at a basic level.

“Once the original glasshouse range has been restored, then the polytunnel will no longer be required.”