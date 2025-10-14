Various recommendations to progress the project to transform The Maltings in Berwick have been unanimously approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet.

A meeting today (Tuesday) set out the next steps for the scheme – which includes a more flexible main theatre space, improved front and back of house facilities, a new rehearsal studio and the addition of two cinema screens.

The recommendations included delegating authority to the relevant executive directors to submit the Full Business Case (FBC) and finalise the award to the council of £25.5million from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal with the organisations involved.

The cabinet agreed to approve the allocation of £500,000 from the council’s Climate Change Capital Fund, increasing the council’s total budget allocation to £2.8million, to significantly reduce the building’s carbon emissions from current levels.

A CGI of the new venue in Berwick that is set to be built over the next couple of years.

There was also agreement for an extra amount of just over £4million to be allocated for works to the Gymnasium building at Berwick Barracks and to enable submission of the FBC on the understanding that this would be fully reimbursed following FBC approval.

It was explained in a report to the meeting that some of the funding is required for the “two main activities” necessary for the construction contract price process, which is “required to finalise and allow the submission of the FBC to Borderlands Partnership”. These are a series of extensive surveys of the existing building and “completion of the design itself to a level detailed enough to enable a contract price”.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a very exciting project for Berwick and for the county for a whole, and actually for the North East as a whole because this involves the rebuilding of a theatre – something that actually I don’t think many people would have thought a possibility some years ago until the Borderlands Partnership was created.”

The transformation of the theatre will be a major, two-year construction project. It is expected to start in spring next year and be completed in early 2028.

Cabinet member for finance Coun Nick Oliver said that the improvement of the town’s cultural offer would bring benefits for the wider economy.

He added: “Culture is one of the foundations of economic regeneration. Unless our towns have a strong cultural offer, they will never generate economically.

“By making investments like this, we’re actually encouraging economic growth as well as improving cultural facilities for residents. It is really important as an inwards investment.”

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was formally signed in March 2021. Valued at £450 million, the deal involves local authorities on either side of the Anglo-Scottish border and has delivered projects such as the Ad Gefrin whisky distillery in Wooler.