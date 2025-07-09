More than £270,000 in funding has been approved to kick start a multi-million pound investment package to regenerate Alnwick town centre.

The projects are part of the Borderlands Place Programme and over £180,000 has now been agreed for works to the Northumberland Hall, where Bailiffgate is working to develop a stunning new museum in this prominent grade I listed building.

Subject to approval of other funding bids, the project could get underway in winter 2025 with work to the interior of the building prior to the main construction project beginning in spring 2026.

A further £90,000 has been approved to develop the detailed designs for the new Alnwick Transport Hub. Subject to other funding bid approvals, the project could get underway in early 2026 and current forecasts suggest the scheme could total over £2million.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Both projects, part of a bid totalling around £7.7million, were well received at a community event earlier this year – with 84% of respondents backing the proposed improvements to the town.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for regeneration and chair of the Alnwick Place Partnership Group, said: “This is a fantastic step forward for the town, giving our backing to kick start significant investment in the town centre.

“Alnwick already has great assets, including major tourism attractions and businesses, and our aim is to bolster this by introducing new attractions to the town centre and making it easier and more attractive to visit the town on public transport.”

Alnwick county councillor Martin Swinbank said: “We have been pushing for improvements to the bus station for many years and I'm pleased to see this next step in securing new investment.

“The bus station is an important community facility and also the first view of Alnwick many visitors see as they step into the town.”

Fellow Alnwick county councillor Gordon Castle said: “Our tourism offer is an important component of the local economy and working together to bring the Northumberland Hall back into use, at the same time as bringing the Bailiffgate Museum into the heart of Alnwick, is a great solution.”

The announcement comes on the back of the new ‘Town Investment Plan’, which was approved by the Borderlands Partnership following development locally by the Place Partnership Group.

The Borderlands Place Programme includes up to £3million of Growth Deal and county council combined investment for each of the seven towns – Alnwick, Prudhoe, Bedlington, Newbiggin, Bellingham, Haltwhistle and Rothbury – which can be matched with other funders too.

Once funding awards are in place, there will be detailed consultation with businesses and residents that may be affected by any construction works prior to them starting.

Jean Humphrys, Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery chair of trustees, added: “This support is an important milestone for our innovative proposals to create a new cultural and creative hub in the town.

“We’re working over the summer to secure backing for our exciting plans for this building to bring much-needed investment into the town and a long-term home for the amazing story of Alnwick.”