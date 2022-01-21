MP COLUMN: All we get from Downing Street is hot air and pitiful excuses

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

We can all see through the excuses and they insult our intelligence.

I have no idea if or when Conservative MPs will demand a vote of confidence in the fading Prime Minister.

Nor does anyone know if he will lose or win given the lack of a plausible alternative.

Theresa May beat a no confidence vote but was sunk a little later anyway.

Nor do I have any idea if there will be more defections but Conservative MPs and voters are always warmly welcome.

I can say that the deserved shredding of Johnson’s authority will carry on.

You would have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.

But this is not a parlour game. We now have a PM and government begging and bullying for the survival of an egotistical fool.

Who can trust that they will not take foolhardy, short-sighted, and divisive actions just to keep going.

We need coherent policies in difficult times that promote our security, prosperity and respect.

Such values are vital as we look down the barrel at a major cost of living crisis in April.

We should, for instance, cut VAT on energy, expand the Warm Homes Discount, and fund them with a one-off windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits.

All we get from Downing Street is hot air and pitiful excuses for poor behaviour.