MP claims empty council houses issue in Northumberland leaving people 'languishing' on waiting lists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland MP has criticised the number of empty council houses in the county and claimed it is ‘exacerbating’ the housing crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cramlington and Killingworth’s Labour MP Emma Foody made the comments after a Freedom of Information request found that there were 310 council houses in Northumberland standing empty – known as voids – as of the end of February. By mid-March, this figure had reduced to 288.

The leader of the council, Glen Sanderson has hit back at the criticism, pointing out the council has a low rate of voids among its properties, while also highlighting high levels of satisfaction among council tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently around 14,000 people on the county’s housing waiting list, although the county council is currently moving forward with controversial plans to remove more than 8,000 people who are assessed as having no housing need.

Emma Foody (Labour), MP for Cramlington and Killingworth. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Foody said: “One of the biggest issues raised with me is the availability of council and social housing. In Conservative-led Northumberland, a recent FOI found that there were over 300 void council properties in South East Northumberland, with over £750,000 lost in rental income.

“This failure not only wastes public money but worsens the housing crisis. Can we have a debate on how we ensure that council properties aren’t left standing empty for months on end, costing local taxpayers, limiting income that could be spent on repairs and maintenance, and exacerbating the housing crisis?”

Responding to the question, leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell said: “She’s absolute right to raise the issue of void council homes in her constituency. As she said, these are homes that could be housing those desperately in need of a social home, and the loss of income that that involves as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are putting extra money into local government, so they’ve got the capital and revenue to bring these homes back into use, and we are also committed to ensuring we have more affordable social housing for all her constituents.”

Speaking after the exchange, Ms Foody added: “Constituents contact me on a regular basis about the lack of council housing in Northumberland and properties that are standing empty.

“Whilst this government is taking action to address the housing crisis, residents in Northumberland will be disappointed that the Conservative-led council is losing vital rental income and leaving more people without the houses properties they deserve”.

Responding to the criticism, council leader Glen Sanderson said: “The Labour Party machine is throwing everything it can at us and this is a good example of them not allowing the facts to get in the way of a good story. If they want to create negativity they should at least get their facts right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our empty properties are being demolished and some are being renewed. It comes to around 2% of our 8,700 homes. Other similar councils have between 3% and 4% void properties, so we are at around half that level.

“I’m also very proud of the fact that we have one of the highest tenant satisfaction rates in the land. We meet our tenants’ needs in the best possible way we can.

“When it comes to empty properties, we keep them to an absolute minimum. They’re only empty if they’re being renewed.”