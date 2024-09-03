Coun James Anderson told the council meeting about gull attacks on children.

Seven children in Eyemouth were left with gashes to their scalps in one month after being attacked by herring gulls, members of Scottish Borders Council have been informed.

Such attacks led to a successful motion being submitted to the full council last week, which outlined urgent actions needed to tackle an “out-of control” herring sea gull population in the seaside town, where residents and tourists are facing increased bombardment.

The motion asked that: “Scottish Borders Council write to the Scottish Government requesting an up to date study and report on herring gull numbers in local communities and the negative effects of over-population.”

East Berwickshire councillor James Anderson’s motion outlined the type of actions that could be pursued, stating: “Previous years have seen eggs oiled to stop the chicks from developing in the egg. The parent gull sits on the egg waiting hatching that never comes and a year’s brood is stopped.

“Two or three consecutive years can reduce the oversized population to manageable numbers which stops the cruel life cycle of starving birds and reduces the negative effects on the local population.”

Speaking to his motion, Coun Anderson added: “East Berwickshire’s population of herring gulls, which are a seaside staple, has this year grown out of control.

“The issue is not just about birds, it’s a reflection of our responsibilities as stewards of the environment and our obligation to act in the best interests of our community.

“Eyemouth has seen multiple gull strike victims, one local business saw seven children attacked in one month and left with gashes to the scalp and blood running down their wee faces.

“That’s why I’ve brought this motion. I think it’s really important that all the parties involved in this issue come together."

Coun Anderson added: “We also must question the national figures which portray the herring gull as endangered. It is important to note that these figures predominantly include coastal populations, entirely ignoring those living inland, in cities, on farms or in various other environments.

“This narrow focus leads to an inaccurate focus on the true population, which gives them the incorrect status as endangered.

“We don’t demonise the herring gull, they are part of life on the coast, trying to live and thrive like us all, but let us remember we are responsible not only for the protection of wildlife but also for the welfare and safety of our community.

“Over-population leads to starving and unhealthy birds, which leads them susceptible to disease and hardship and death.

“By enacting meaningful measures we can ensure that we strike the right balance between environmental stewardship and community well-being.”