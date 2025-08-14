Proposed licensing hours at a new convenience store in Berwick have been reduced following objections.

Morrisons Daily is planning to open a convenience store in the former O2 unit on Marygate.

An application by Kulasingham Chandramohan for a premises licence is due to be heard by Northumberland County Council’s licensing committee on Thursday, August 21.

Documents show the original proposal allowing the 24-hour supply of alcohol and late night refreshments has been scaled back after four objections were submitted raising concerns about public nuisance, crime and disorder.

Among them, the operator of Premier Berwick on North Road, warned approval would set a concerning precedent ‘especially when responsible operators like myself have complied with restricted hours’.

Another objector raised concerns about litter from discarded fast food wrappers in Golden Square which ‘aggravates the problem of aggressive seagulls’.

Following negotiations with Northumbria Police, the applicant agreed to reduce the timings of the supply of alcohol. The applicant is therefore now applying for: Supply of alcohol (off the premises) Monday - Thursday 5am – 2am; Friday - Saturday 5am – 2.30am and Sunday 5am to midnight.

While Berwick has several edge of town supermarkets, there are none in the town centre and limited choice for buying fresh produce.

Morrisons Daily, in its application, states: ‘This is a new business and the site, currently empty, will be fully refurbished with a significant investment as a new convenience store.

‘The applicant, a personal licence holder with retail experience, would like to offer some alcohol sales to allow the business to offer the complete all-round general convenience service.

‘The new shop will sell an extensive range of goods including newspapers, magazines, dairy, frozen goods, soft drinks, fruit and veg, bread, sweets, cigarettes, a wide variety of groceries, household goods, hot drinks, baby products, lottery tickets etc. The shop will also offer services such as paypoint.

‘The proposed hours of operation (24 hours) would provide the greatest flexibility for the business, moving forward, to enable it to develop and operate to its full potential. The clear focus of the shop will be as a general convenience store, with alcohol sales just being a part of the overall business.’