Morpeth Town Council freezes council tax precept for 2023/24

Morpeth Town Council has decided that there will be no increase to the precept – the town council’s portion of council tax – in the next 12 months.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

This means that this part of the bill for 2023/24 will remain frozen at last year’s rates.

Coun David Bawn, town council finance chairman, said: “Like all individuals and businesses, the Conservative majority town council has felt the squeeze this year as costs to provide all the services we provide have gone up.

“However, we have been successfully able to manage our budget so that we can absorb these costs this year and not pass the additional costs onto residents.

Coun David Bawn has announced that the Morpeth Town Council precept for 2023/24 will remain frozen at last year’s rates.
“We will continue to prudently manage our budgets for the good of the town.”

Coun Rachael Hogg, the council’s finance deputy chair, added: “My colleagues and I were determined to do our bit to make sure that the tax burden on Morpeth residents coming from the town council was not increased.”

