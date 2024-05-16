Morpeth Town Council calls for frontage of building that used to house Sour Grapes to be retained
An objection has been lodged by Morpeth Town Council as it believes the frontage of the building on Newgate Street should be retained.
Although planning permission was granted in April 2023 to a bid put forward in late 2022, which is still in place, the applicant then submitted a proposal to change one of the conditions in August last year.
If approved, the frontage design would have been changed. This application was withdrawn in November.
In the fresh application lodged last month, the relevant section of the design and access statement on behalf of applicant Marc Richardson states: “Remove the existing large shop-front windows and replace them with two smaller multipaned powder coated aluminium units with slimline frames within the ground floor.
“Additionally, the central door opening will be retained; however, a new composite door will be installed.”
The town council in its objection referred to the comments by the county council’s Built Heritage and Design department in response to the variation of condition application as the town council believes that “they remain pertinent”.
These comments included the following: “The shopfront is an integral historic feature of the subject building – which not only contributes to its heritage significance, but also to the special character and distinctiveness of the Conservation Area.
“The removal of the shopfront has not been demonstrated as necessary and justified. The proposed design lacks the aesthetic and architectural quality of the existing shopfront.”
The department has yet to give its view on the design for the fresh application.
