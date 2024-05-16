Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fresh application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council to turn the former Sour Grapes Wine Bar in Morpeth into a house.

An objection has been lodged by Morpeth Town Council as it believes the frontage of the building on Newgate Street should be retained.

Although planning permission was granted in April 2023 to a bid put forward in late 2022, which is still in place, the applicant then submitted a proposal to change one of the conditions in August last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the frontage design would have been changed. This application was withdrawn in November.

The building used to house Sour Grapes Wine Bar. Picture from Google.

In the fresh application lodged last month, the relevant section of the design and access statement on behalf of applicant Marc Richardson states: “Remove the existing large shop-front windows and replace them with two smaller multipaned powder coated aluminium units with slimline frames within the ground floor.

“Additionally, the central door opening will be retained; however, a new composite door will be installed.”

The town council in its objection referred to the comments by the county council’s Built Heritage and Design department in response to the variation of condition application as the town council believes that “they remain pertinent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These comments included the following: “The shopfront is an integral historic feature of the subject building – which not only contributes to its heritage significance, but also to the special character and distinctiveness of the Conservation Area.

“The removal of the shopfront has not been demonstrated as necessary and justified. The proposed design lacks the aesthetic and architectural quality of the existing shopfront.”