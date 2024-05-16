Morpeth Town Council calls for frontage of building that used to house Sour Grapes to be retained

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th May 2024, 15:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A fresh application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council to turn the former Sour Grapes Wine Bar in Morpeth into a house.

An objection has been lodged by Morpeth Town Council as it believes the frontage of the building on Newgate Street should be retained.

Although planning permission was granted in April 2023 to a bid put forward in late 2022, which is still in place, the applicant then submitted a proposal to change one of the conditions in August last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the frontage design would have been changed. This application was withdrawn in November.

The building used to house Sour Grapes Wine Bar. Picture from Google.The building used to house Sour Grapes Wine Bar. Picture from Google.
The building used to house Sour Grapes Wine Bar. Picture from Google.

In the fresh application lodged last month, the relevant section of the design and access statement on behalf of applicant Marc Richardson states: “Remove the existing large shop-front windows and replace them with two smaller multipaned powder coated aluminium units with slimline frames within the ground floor.

“Additionally, the central door opening will be retained; however, a new composite door will be installed.”

The town council in its objection referred to the comments by the county council’s Built Heritage and Design department in response to the variation of condition application as the town council believes that “they remain pertinent”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These comments included the following: “The shopfront is an integral historic feature of the subject building – which not only contributes to its heritage significance, but also to the special character and distinctiveness of the Conservation Area.

“The removal of the shopfront has not been demonstrated as necessary and justified. The proposed design lacks the aesthetic and architectural quality of the existing shopfront.”

The department has yet to give its view on the design for the fresh application.

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilMorpeth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.