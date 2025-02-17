Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Morpeth North county councillor has sought to reassure residents after concerns were raised in relation to the future of the well-known rowing boats on the River Wansbeck.

They are located near the town’s former Riverside Leisure Centre in Newmarket and there has been much discussion about what will happen to the Northumberland County Council site since a new leisure centre opened on Gas House Lane.

The prospect of the boats having to move recently came up on social media, but a leaflet with the title ‘Action update from local councillor David Bawn’ that has been delivered says he has been told by the relevant people at County Hall that they are going nowhere and concerns were down to a “misunderstanding”.

Coun Bawn says in the leaflet: “I’m glad to report the boats are going nowhere for the time being.

The rowing boats in Morpeth. Picture courtesy of Cllr David Bawn.

“It seems that a letter was sent to the operator, which has caused misunderstanding, but as the councillor for the area I started investigating as soon as I heard about it and have been assured that there are no plans by the council to force the boats to move.

“The wooden boats of the Wansbeck are as iconic as the gondolas of Venice and it would be an act of cultural vandalism to lose this part of our heritage – enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

“While I am the councillor for this area, I will always fight to protect our heritage.”

The former leisure centre has previously been mentioned by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust as one of the potential sites for an arts and cultural centre.