More than £3.3 million will be spent on replacing the roof on 424 council houses in Northumberland.

Most of the properties are in the Cramlington area, with the work set to be carried out in such a way that tenants will be able to remain in their homes.

A report approved by the cabinet explained that roof coverings on the houses had ‘reached the end of their life expectancy’.

It is hoped that carrying out the work will save the council money in the long-term by reducing ongoing maintenance costs.

Cllr Nick Oliver said: “This is good news for residents. I think this demonstrates our commitment to providing and maintaining our social housing stock.”

The project predominantly includes homes within Eastfield Lea, Collingwood Grange, Eastfield Grange, and Hall Close Glade. The initial investment will total £3.364 million – £1.658 million in 2025-26 and £1.706 million in 2026-27.

Cllr Colin Horncastle added: “We are at the start of a new council cycle, but this is just a continuation of what we have been doing. This is a massive investment in our housing stock.

“We have over 8,000 houses – that takes a lot of looking after. This amounts to 5% of our houses getting new roofs. Residents will also be able to remain in their homes.

“We have got to make sure our houses are in good condition – this will mean we don’t have to worry about damp and mould. I really welcome this massive investment into the Cramlington area.”

The work will be carried out by external contractors, meaning the council will need to go through a procurement process.