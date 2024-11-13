More than £31m put forward to improve insulation of homes in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The money is to be split between private properties and social housing. The warm homes local grant, which is 100% Government funded, will improve 900 private homes at an estimated cost of £15.5million, while the warm homes social housing fund is worth £15.6million – although £7 million will come from council coffers.
The private homes grants will be means tested and are only available for households with an income of less than £36,000 a year. Furthermore, landlords will only receive 100% funding for improvements on one property, with only 50% provided for additional houses.
Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet, portfolio holder for housing Coun Colin Horncastle said: “Nine-hundred homes for each of these two programmes will be brought up to EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) C.
“The Government has targets that all fuel poor homes should be EPC C by 2030 – and let’s face it, that is not far away.”
On the social housing funding, he said that the council’s investment would represent “good value for money”.
The move was welcomed by the cabinet member for tackling inequalities, Coun Veronica Jones.
She said: “The health and wellbeing board identified good housing as one of the building blocks for living well. This work here to provide warm homes is a component of our plan for tackling inequalities.
“It is so important and I’m really pleased to support it.”
The cabinet unanimously agreed to move forward with the project.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.