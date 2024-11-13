Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than £31million has been put forward to improve the energy efficiency of homes across Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money is to be split between private properties and social housing. The warm homes local grant, which is 100% Government funded, will improve 900 private homes at an estimated cost of £15.5million, while the warm homes social housing fund is worth £15.6million – although £7 million will come from council coffers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The private homes grants will be means tested and are only available for households with an income of less than £36,000 a year. Furthermore, landlords will only receive 100% funding for improvements on one property, with only 50% provided for additional houses.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet, portfolio holder for housing Coun Colin Horncastle said: “Nine-hundred homes for each of these two programmes will be brought up to EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) C.

Coun Veronica Jones.

“The Government has targets that all fuel poor homes should be EPC C by 2030 – and let’s face it, that is not far away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the social housing funding, he said that the council’s investment would represent “good value for money”.

The move was welcomed by the cabinet member for tackling inequalities, Coun Veronica Jones.

She said: “The health and wellbeing board identified good housing as one of the building blocks for living well. This work here to provide warm homes is a component of our plan for tackling inequalities.

“It is so important and I’m really pleased to support it.”

The cabinet unanimously agreed to move forward with the project.