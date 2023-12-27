More than £2m has been forked out by Northumberland County Council in settling compensation claims for damage to cars.

The figure, which covers the period since 2015, is the highest of all seven councils in the North East.

According to a Freedom of Information request, councils across the region have paid out more than £3m in claims with Northumberland’s totalling £2,012,537.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Improving Roads and Highways, said: “Looking after road networks in Northumberland remains a key priority for the council and we are investing heavily in their repair, maintenance and improvement. It is a particularly challenging situation as our 3,100-mile road network is one of the largest in the northeast and covers a vast geographical area.

A damaged road in Northumberland. Photo: NCJ Media.

“The winter weather, particularly in the higher areas has considerable impacts – and many roads simply weren’t built for the volume and weight of traffic that they are now carrying. We know from data from Department for Transport (DfT) nationally accredited road condition surveys that the condition of our roads is in line with the situation across the country.

“Our main funding for highway maintenance comes from the DfT and has been around £21m per year. In addition to this, the council has put in a further £17.5m in its own capital to improve road maintenance over the last three years and will be considering further significant additional capital funding for highway maintenance when setting its budget for 2024/25 and 2025/26. “

Road defects can be reported using the ‘Fix My Street’ platform on the council's website.