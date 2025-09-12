Some eye-catching new additions are now in place in Berwick town centre.

As detailed in the latest Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council newsletter, monoliths have been installed to add some visitor information in busy areas – including a map and various highlights.

They were put in place following a consultation with Northumberland County Council. The locations are on Marygate, near the train station, at the Parade car park and on the Quayside.

The newsletter also mentions what the town council’s wardens have been doing as well as installing the monoliths.

One of the new monoliths in Berwick.

It states: “They have also been working on placing new frames for timetables in the bus stops and various asset maintenance work has been carried out.

“This has included repairing part of a picnic bench at Spittal playpark, which had been vandalised, a swing seat replacement at Newfields playpark and benches in Spittal have been given a new coat of paint.

“We had a number of residents request a more level path for disabled access at Newfields playpark, so our wardens and operations manager hired some equipment and got the job done.

“The path is now completed and we hope it will enable more people to enjoy the park.

“We have been busy with annual and special events in town and the wardens have been invaluable in the set up for these. We couldn’t have done it without them.

“All this work has been completed alongside the regular playpark and splash park checks, maintenance and mowing, so we look forward to a slightly calmer time over the autumn, fingers crossed.”