A woman living next door to a 500-home development has hit out at its developer, claiming they are regularly breaching planning conditions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miller Homes is building the Longridge Farm development on Choppington Road in Bedlington, after planning permission was granted in 2018.

But in a written question submitted to a council meeting on Wednesday, one woman said her and her neighbours’ “enjoyment of life” had been “destroyed” by construction work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Weedy called on the county council to bring enforcement action against the developer, claiming it had breached conditions around work hours, noise, dust, and mud.

Miller Homes is building the 500-home Longridge Farm development in Bedlington. (Photo by Google)

Her question read: “For three and a half years, residents living adjacent to the building site have been subjected to numerous issues which have destroyed their enjoyment of life at home.

“It has had a significant negative impact and we have had little or no support from Northumberland County Council to help resolve those issues for residents. Conditions are not being enforced.”

Local ward councillor Malcolm Robinson described the situation as “terrible” and called for Miller Homes to be held accountable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I spent quite a few hours getting those conditions right during planning, and they are still getting broken.

“That is why we have had a meeting with the leader and the head of planning. It is totally unacceptable that residents are putting up with this.

“They are breaking the conditions of the planning application and they should be held accountable.”

The meeting’s chairman, Cramlington councillor Mark Swinburn, said that “various enforcement cases” had been carried out by council planners over the last few years relating to the site “not adhering to construction methods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the case was “currently on hold pending a planning application” currently with the county council.

The application, received on November 16, relates to the discharge of conditions regarding street maintenance, lighting, and drainage.

Town councillor and Mayor of Bedlington Adam Hogg questioned why the developers are “getting away with blue murder.”

He said: “When are the issues with planning going to stop? It seems the planning department is in complete disarray.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The council is in discussions with the developer regarding the relevant planning conditions. Applications have been submitted to discharge them and are awaiting determination.”