Miller Homes construction site in Bedlington having 'significant negative impact,' neighbour says
Miller Homes is building the Longridge Farm development on Choppington Road in Bedlington, after planning permission was granted in 2018.
But in a written question submitted to a council meeting on Wednesday, one woman said her and her neighbours’ “enjoyment of life” had been “destroyed” by construction work.
Susan Weedy called on the county council to bring enforcement action against the developer, claiming it had breached conditions around work hours, noise, dust, and mud.
Her question read: “For three and a half years, residents living adjacent to the building site have been subjected to numerous issues which have destroyed their enjoyment of life at home.
“It has had a significant negative impact and we have had little or no support from Northumberland County Council to help resolve those issues for residents. Conditions are not being enforced.”
Local ward councillor Malcolm Robinson described the situation as “terrible” and called for Miller Homes to be held accountable.
He added: “I spent quite a few hours getting those conditions right during planning, and they are still getting broken.
“That is why we have had a meeting with the leader and the head of planning. It is totally unacceptable that residents are putting up with this.
“They are breaking the conditions of the planning application and they should be held accountable.”
The meeting’s chairman, Cramlington councillor Mark Swinburn, said that “various enforcement cases” had been carried out by council planners over the last few years relating to the site “not adhering to construction methods.”
He added that the case was “currently on hold pending a planning application” currently with the county council.
The application, received on November 16, relates to the discharge of conditions regarding street maintenance, lighting, and drainage.
Town councillor and Mayor of Bedlington Adam Hogg questioned why the developers are “getting away with blue murder.”
He said: “When are the issues with planning going to stop? It seems the planning department is in complete disarray.”
A council spokesperson said: “The council is in discussions with the developer regarding the relevant planning conditions. Applications have been submitted to discharge them and are awaiting determination.”
Miller Homes were contacted for comment, but did not respond.