Plans to build a multi-billion pound data centre for Northumberland have hit another milestone – after the green light was given to prepare the site ahead of construction work starting.

The ambitious proposals for the state-of-the-art facility at Cambois, near Blyth, were granted planning permission in March this year, and represent a significant inward investment of up to £10 billion, one of the largest in the UK.

The scheme, from QTS, a Blackstone-owned digital infrastructure leader in designing, building and operating sustainable data centres, will see the creation of a data centre campus totalling up to 540,000 square metres along with other associated works and structures.

The new facility will use QTS’s industry-leading closed loop water system.

Data centres similar to this CGI are planned for the Northumberland site. (Photo by QTS/Northumberland County Council)

It will deliver hundreds of long-term jobs to operate the centres, plus 1,200 long-term construction jobs over several years of construction. In addition, it could support up to 2,700 indirect/induced jobs.

Now approval has been given for preparatory works on the site including creation of a site compound, vegetation clearance, repairs to the perimeter fence and various earthworks.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This marks another significant milestone for QTS/Blackstone and all of Northumberland, and is another big step forward towards realising the massive benefits and opportunities this scheme will bring.

“It’s a multi-billion-pound vote of confidence in our county and it’s great to be now looking forward to work progressing on the ground in the near future.”

As part of the deal, the county council will receive a £110m fund which will drive long-term investment in growth and employment opportunities across the economic corridor along the new Northumberland Line.

QTS Co-chief executive, Tag Greason, said: “The enabling works approval is a major milestone and the first visible step in delivering on our shared vision with the Northumberland County Council.”

He added: “The council’s leadership and collaboration has been instrumental in shaping a project that will bring long-term benefits to the North East region.

“As we take the next steps forward, we remain committed to hiring locally, supporting training and economic growth, and being responsible, engaged members of the community.”