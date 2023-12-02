Thousands of homes, a school, shops, healthcare facilities, and commercial properties could be built as part of a massive development project proposed in Northumberland.

Middle Farm, if it goes ahead, would see Cramlington, Seghill, and Seaton Delaval joined up by millions of pounds worth of urban development.

The proposal has been put forward by North East developer Dysart Developments, supported by its sister company Amethyst Homes and housebuilder Story Homes, for a 145 hectare site south east of Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH).

An online consultation on the scheme is taking place at www.middlefarm.uk until December 15, which will inform a planning application due to be submitted early next year.

Middle Farm would see over 2,000 homes built on land south east of NSECH. (Photo by Google)

Mike Clark, development director at Dysart, said: “In addition to all of the community and social benefits of these proposals, the financial benefits to the local area and economy are enormous.

“During the development of the site we will deliver, on average, 566 construction jobs each year, investing over £425m in housing alone.

“Overall, the development will deliver a contribution of over £700m to Northumberland’s economic output, generating £4.5m each year in additional council tax for the council and delivering as many as 1,400 full-time jobs.”

The proposal includes approximately 2,200 homes, which the developers say would cater for families, the elderly, and first time buyers. A proportion of these would be required to meet the definition of affordable homes.

A study began earlier this year into an autonomous transport link between NSECH and Seaton Delaval, which could be incorporated into this development. (Photo by Dromos)

It also includes four acres of land for a local centre, which may include shops, a restaurant and bar, a gym, and a hotel.

The developers also suggest building a new primary school and a nursery but say 100 acres of green belt land at the eastern edge of the site would remain as open space.

21 acres has been set aside as employment land, which would be used for new commercial premises. Developers say the site would be ideally placed to capitalise on the manufacturing and energy industries in Northumberland.

The developers also claim the proximity to NSECH would attract life sciences and research companies to the area.

On the project plan, land next to the hospital has been designated for new healthcare facilities and it is suggested that a new access road to the hospital from the A189 could be built.

The development could also incorporate an autonomous vehicle transport system between the hospital and the currently under construction Seaton Delaval railway station that Dysart previously announced it had begun researching.

Transport ideas for Middle Farm also include 15kms of cycle paths and footpaths to promote active travel, a new bus route, and a park and ride facility.

Electric car and bike charging, cycle hubs for hiring and repairing bikes, and delivery facilities like lockers and cargo bikes are mentioned in Middle Farm’s ‘transport vision’.

Road access to the development would be from a new roundabout on the A189, and the developers claim they have already had an indication that government funding would be available to help build this early in the construction period.

A traffic light controlled junction on the B1326 has also been suggested, which the developers say will reduce the impact of the development on the already busy Moor Farm Roundabout.

A Northumberland County Council spokesperson said: "If and when a planning application is submitted we will publicise it in due course.

“People will have the opportunity to look at all the information submitted and submit comments.

“Given the scale of the proposal, it will be decided at a meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee, which the public can attend."

Middle Farm is already proving controversial, and a Facebook group has been set up to oppose the development.

Bob Baker, clerk of Cramlington Town Council, said: “The proposed development is outside the town council’s area and an application still has to be submitted, but it is clear that anyone living in the development will use facilities in Cramlington.

“I have major concerns that this will lead to the coalescence of the built up area between Seaton and Cramlington.

“Other aspects of the proposal, such as the proposed transport link, are based on questionable assumptions.