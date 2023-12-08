Middle Earth coming to Berwickshire holiday park as Hobbit Village approved
The underground holiday homes, inspired by the novels of J.R.R. Tolkien, are planned at the existing Wigwam Holidays park at Cove Park, Cockburnspath,
Scottish Borders Council has approved a planning application for the change of use of land for the four ‘Hobbit’ pods.
The pods would effectively replace four cabins which were previously approved.
A report with the application says: “The objective of the applicants is to extend their existing business and create what is thought to be the first ‘Hobbit Village’ in Scotland.
“The applicants already promote the surrounding villages, towns, local amenities and attractions on their website and hope that the proposed development will bring an even greater amount of support to the areas and businesses as a whole.”
The park has approval for 12 cabins but the applicants have only erected eight to date.