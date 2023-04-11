Northumberland Estates has been given planning permission to carry out repairs of the stone wall on the castle’s southern boundary next to the Greenwell Road car park.

It intends to remove rubbish and debris from the depression of the wall and replace the existing timber and barbed wire fencing with a new 2m-high green mesh fence.

Josh Daniels, in a planning report for Northumberland Estates, states: “We believe the landscape will be enhanced through the replacement and repositioning of the existing fencing to prevent fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour at the Alnwick Castle.”

Alnwick Castle and Greenwell Road car park.

He explained that the 200m long stone wall and barbed wire fencing aims to deter would-be trespassers but raised ground levels at the Greenwell Road car park has allowed for easy access fly-tipping and a build-up of rubbish in the depression.

Northumberland Estates has also expressed concerns about the deterioration of the wall since the car park was built in 1974 due to its age, the load from the car park and the mature trees within close proximity. As a result, land in-fill is proposed to protect the future structural integrity of the wall.

However, the application met with two objections from local residents concerned about the visual impact of mesh fencing on the Grade I listed site.

George Skipper, of Greenwell Road, said: “At best this will look like a theme park, at worst a young offender's institution.”

The Greenwell Road car park with Alnwick Castle beyond.

Andrew Duff, of Bondgate Within, recognised the need for action on the boundary wall but said the mesh fencing ‘has an industrial appearance more suited to a business park or school site’ and felt it created an ‘unfriendly and negative impression for such an important location’.

Local business owner Samantha Hobrough added: “The proposed wire fencing is inappropriate within the heritage context of the castle and environs.”

She also sought assurances, as indicated in Northumberland Estates’ plans, that all works vehicles would be parked in the castle grounds to avoid potential congestion issues in the narrow end of Greenwell Lane where it meets Bow Alley.

Planning officers, delegating approval, said the repair of the wall would greatly benefit the site and the mesh fencing would also help maintain cleanliness and prevent unauthorised access.