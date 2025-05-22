Mayor of Berwick John Robertson begins his third term

By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:06 BST

Coun John Robertson has been re-elected as Mayor of Berwick for a third consecutive term following the Mayor-making meeting of Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.

His wife, Anne Robertson, will also continue in her role as Mayoress.

Expressing his appreciation for the support of fellow councillors, Coun Robertson said: “It’s a real honour to be chosen to serve again as Mayor. Berwick is entering an exciting period of opportunity and I’m proud to play a part in shaping our town’s future.”

He praised the hard work and dedication of all town council employees, acknowledging their continued contribution to the day-to-day running of the town.

Coun John Robertson has been re-elected as Mayor of Berwick.

“Our staff are a credit to the council and the community and I’m excited to see what the team will deliver in the year ahead, especially as we begin a new administration with fresh ideas and energy,” he said.

Coun Rosemary Mackenzie has been elected as Deputy Mayor for the coming year, bringing valuable experience and continuity to the role. She succeeds Coun Graham Brown, who was thanked for his service and support during the previous civic year.

Joe Lang and his wife Jackie Kaines Lang have been confirmed as Sheriff and Sheriff’s Lady for a second term, continuing two of the town’s most historic civic roles.

The Annual Town Meeting will take place in the near future, providing an opportunity for residents to learn more about the council’s activities and plans for the year ahead.

Coun Robertson added: “We are committed to delivering for the people of Berwick. I look forward to building on our progress and working with colleagues and the wider community in the year to come.”

