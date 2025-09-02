A planning application for a spa extension and refurbishment at Matfen Hall has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The bid incorporates a relocated gym, changing facilities, treatment rooms, offices and the creation of a new internal courtyard.

As outlined in an accompanying design and access statement, the proposed extension is designed to be “proportionate yet subservient” to the luxury hotel.

The statement also included the following: “The existing building accommodates the entrance, changing facilities, treatment rooms and gym, along with offices and staff facilities, also utilising the existing plant room.

Matfen Hall.

“The proposed extension accommodates further treatment rooms, a yoga studio, bar/dining and the pool, bathing and thermal cabins.”

There were no objections from members of the public. However, whilst the council’s built heritage and design (BHD) officer supported the proposals in principle, they expressed concern regarding the proposed use of zinc as the main roofing material as they said this would be inappropriate in this location and harmful to the setting of the grade II* listed hall and the setting of the adjacent grade II Holy Trinity Church that lies within the Matfen Conservation Area.

A section of the planning officer report in relation to this point states: “Officers fully acknowledge the concerns and objection in the assessment of the BHD officer.

“However, following a detailed assessment of the proposals, including discussions with the applicant’s architect, heritage consultant and colleagues in BHD, it is officer opinion that the proposed use of zinc as a roofing material would be acceptable, on balance, in this location and in the context of the design as proposed for this site.”

The report says the factors for taking this position included “the location of the development to the western side of the hall in an area that is acknowledged to have little historic or architectural significance and where the overall significance of the west elevation of the hall is moderate to low”.

Two other factors were “the existing and proposed trees and landscaping in this area to the west of the hall, which will mitigate the visual impact the development,” and “the proposed extension is intended to be a high-quality design and a contemporary addition to the hall, therefore the use of an alternative roof material that would provide a similar colour tone to the slate of the main hall is considered to be justified as part of this overall design approach as a legible modern addition”.