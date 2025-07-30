Work on the much-anticipated Market Pavilion in Blyth’s town centre is now officially complete.

Built on the historic site of Blyth’s former central cinema and music hall on the Market Place, Market Pavilion will return the space to its former role as a focal point for arts and entertainment.

The new venue includes a state-of-the-art luxury three-screen cinema operated by Jam Jar Cinema.

The venue also features a stylish lounge bar, café, and Studio 25 - a flexible performance and event space hosting everything from live music and comedy to markets and exhibitions.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, Mayor David Swinhoe and Alan Ferguson outside the Market Pavilion in Blyth.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for regeneration at Northumberland County Council, said: “The completion of this phenomenal venue marks a significant moment for Blyth.

“It represents our shared commitment to revitalising the town centre and we’re looking forward to the public being able to enjoy the space and the incredible experiences it will offer as the regeneration of Blyth continues at pace.

“We want to thank everyone involved in this capital project for their dedication and hard work to get Market Pavilion ready for this summer for everyone to enjoy.

“Thanks must also go to local businesses and market traders for their support while we have undertaken these works. It really is a fantastic venue and we hope it will bring much joy to the residents of Blyth and to those further afield.”

Market Pavilion in Blyth.

Jam Jar Cinema founder, Dan Ellis, said: “It’s a huge honour for Jam Jar Cinema to be part of this next chapter in Blyth.

“We're having a soft launch during August to get used to the new building.

"We will be delighted to welcome audiences to Market Pavilion to experience everything we have to offer.”

Alan Ferguson, chair of Blyth Neighbourhood Board, added: “This is another real boost for Blyth and a cornerstone for the town centre’s renewal.

“Blyth is already a fantastic town in so many ways and the Market Pavilion will kickstart the renewal of the town centre and make the town an even better place to live, work and invest adding to the existing range of culture and community activities across the whole town.”

Cllr Mark Peart, Croft ward, said: “The new Market Pavilion is a truly transformative development for Blyth.

“It represents our commitment to revitalising the town centre, supporting local culture, and creating a vibrant space for everyone in the community. I’m incredibly proud to see this vision becoming a reality, and I look forward to the positive impact it will bring for generations to come.”

Mayor David Swinhoe added: “This is such an exciting time for the town with a host of events and festivals.”

The Market Pavilion and Market Place will open with a soft launch from Friday 1st August from noon and cinema bookings can now be made online at www.marketpavilion.co.uk

The completion of the building comes as the town gears up for eight months of free entertainment courtesy of Blyth Celebrates.

The grand opening of the Market Pavilion will take place as part of the Blyth Celebrates launch weekend on August 23-24.

The venue is designed by a multidisciplinary team led by Faulkner Brown Architects with Advance Northumberland providing Project Management Services and constructed by contractor Kier Construction Ltd.

The Market Pavilion and Blyth Celebrates are part of the £95m Energising Blyth regeneration programme.