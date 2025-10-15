Major shake-up planned for domestic abuse services in Northumberland

Domestic abuse services in Northumberland are set to go through a radical shake-up amid rising demand for support.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has agreed to seek a new provider for an integrated system as part of a drive to meet new Government rules.

The council will go out to procurement for an integrated domestic abuse service for an initial two years with the option of a further two. The total estimated value of the contract comes to £3.48 million.

Under the 2021 Domestic Abuse Act, councils have new statutory requirements including the need to provide survivors and domestic abuse and their children safe accommodation.

There were 2,047 referrals to Domestic Abuse Support Service Northumberland in 2024/25, an increase of 25.1% on the previous year.

Support for Children, which provides therapeutic support to youngsters impacted by domestic abuse, saw 183 referrals in Northumberland, with 109 people on the waiting list for counselling or outreach support.

The council’s refuge for victims has also been occupied for 99% of the year. The average length of a stay is 113 days.

The council intends to commission a new service following an analysis of local needs as well as taking the new statutory requirements into account.

The new service, will provide domestic abuse support services, children’s and adult counselling and a behaviour change service.

Cllr Eve Chicken, portfolio holder for adult services, said: “Within the 2021 act there comes a whole host of services we must provide including refuges and support services for children and families who have been affected.

“Particular attention is paid to rural areas where we know domestic abuse thrives. Something I find really important is challenging and correcting the behaviour that starts this.

“In the last financial year, the demand on our services has increased and we have seen this since Covid. We need a lot more services and for them to be fully integrated.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison added: “Domestic abuse really affects everyone, and makes mental health issues worse. I would urge anyone suffering with domestic abuse to come forward and report that.

“One in five of us will suffer from domestic abuse in our lifetime. It’s very important we don’t put up with it, come forward and contact us at the council or anyone in the domestic abuse service.”