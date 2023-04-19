News you can trust since 1854
Major scheme to protect road from landslips set to start near Rothbury

Major engineering works to safeguard a stretch of road between Weldon Bridge and Rothbury start this month.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

The complex scheme to tackle the active landslip at Todstead on the B6344 will take several months to complete.

The landslip is caused by the complex geology of the valley and is an extremely difficult site to work in, due to the physical constraints of the site and the environmental sensitivity of working closely to the River Coquet.

Following a comprehensive land survey and design work, a long-term solution for the landslip has now been developed.

Repairs are planned on the B6344.Repairs are planned on the B6344.
The work, being carried out by contractors BAM Nuttall, involves extensive civil engineering works including the construction of a 180m length of retaining wall, riverbank realignment and bank protection works.

Traffic lights will initially be in place from April 24 while preliminary works, including clearance of trees and other vegetation, takes place along with service diversions.

The road will then be closed completely over the length of the landslip from May 30 until the works are finished, forecast for spring next year.

A diversion will be in place from the end of May via the B6341 with extra signs reminding drivers that Rothbury is open for business as usual.

As the project will take place within the River Coquet Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), environmental concerns will be at the forefront of the work. An area of woodland five times the size of that removed will also be planted before the scheme is complete.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, explained: “It has been clear for some time we need a long-term solution which will protect this road for future generations and we’re now in a position to implement this major engineering scheme.

“Such are the constraints of the area that the teams will be working in, disruption to traffic is unavoidable so we’ve a clear diversion route in place for traffic travelling to and from Rothbury.

“We’ve also been working to ensure as many local residents, councillors, businesses and other organisations know what the plans are.

“I want to thank people in advance for their patience while we carry out this vital repair work which is crucial to avoid losing this section of road altogether in the future.”

