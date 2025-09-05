A significant financial restructure of Northumberland County Council’s development company is set to be implemented next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The controversial move to restructure £80 million of Advance Northumberland debt was approved in March.

Leading Conservative councillors insisted it was the right thing to do and would allow the company to invest in more affordable housing and regeneration projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan will see the debt converted into shares in a debt-equity swap so the company, which is wholly owned by the council, will no longer have to pay large interest payments to the council.

Manor Walks in Cramlington. Picture: John Davison

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet, it was revealed that the restructure will be implemented in October “or as near thereafter as practical”.

A report presented to members said the aim of the restructure was to enable Advance to be “more effective and efficient” in delivering regeneration, housing and environmental benefits for Northumberland.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “In March we looked at, in great detail and at great length, around how we wanted to move forward with Advance Northumberland to make sure it was a viable, well-run company and served the interests of the county council and residents in the best way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Advance has been very successful in recent years and I applaud that, but we want to see Advance greed of the burden of historic debt that has caused unnecessary running-back of some of the ambitions of the company.

“Through this, we will see the company be able to devote much more time and effort to the things we want it to do, freed of that debt.

“That will include the building of more homes more affordable homes, and allow the opportunity to invest in sheltered housing for older people and children’s homes.”

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said the move would open the door to selling off Cramlington’s Manor Walks shopping centre. The purchase was completed under the previous Labour administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wearmouth said: “We want to get Advance back from owning stuff to focusing on proper regeneration. We’re an incredibly ambitious county.

“This sets the course for the council to be able to sell Manor Walks in the future so it is removed from our books. That would be a positive thing – councils do not need to run shopping centres if they can avoid it.”