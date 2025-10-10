Major expansion of Northumberland caravan park approved

Plans for a major expansion of a Northumberland holiday park have been given the green light.

A new visitor centre including a cafe restaurant and farm shop promoting local produce are included in the plans for Honeysuckle Country Park in Widdrington.

A new toilet block is also included in the proposals along with a management and sales office.

The planning application submitted on behalf of owner John Buckland also details plans for 68 new single storey mobile homes and 22 mobile caravan pitches.

Honeysuckle Country Park, near Widdrington. Picture: Google

It is located next to Widdrington Lakes Holiday Park and close to the ‘Wilding West Chevington’ scheme operated by Northumberland Wildlife Trust, which aims for the regeneration of areas previously affected by opencast coalmines.

There were three objections from local residents highlighting loss of privacy and anti-social behaviour. However, no objections were raised by statutory consultees.

Senior planning officer Ryan Soulsby, in a report delegating approval, states: “The local planning authority are satisfied that the proposed development would not adversely impact upon the amenity of neighbouring residents.

"Whilst there may be some disruption during the construction phase on site, this will be temporary in nature and the retention of landscaping along shared boundaries should provide some mitigation to this.”

Traffic safety concerns were also raised but the highways department offered no objection subject to recommended conditions, including the submission of a full travel plan within 12 months of the development being brought into first use.

A planning agreement includes a £31,000 contribution to the Coastal Mitigation Service.

A planning report accompanying the application states the development would create 12 jobs in the cafe/restaurant, three in management/sales and two in site maintenance, along with many more in the construction phase and indirectly by supporting local suppliers, trades and professionals.

A new woodland meadow is among the proposals aimed at encouraging wildlife diversity, while existing trees on the site would be retained.

An open space for leisure and children’s play has been provided in the body of the site and the northern field has been set aside for informal country walks and a children’s soft play area.

A new vehicular access to the site is proposed towards the middle of the western boundary.

Public access will not be permitted to the habitat creation to the north of the site, beyond the existing watercourse.