A consultation is set to get underway on major changes proposed to the council tax support scheme in Northumberland.

The current system has been repeatedly billed as the most generous in the North East by the Conservative administration, but costs the council’s coffers more than £28million every year.

Furthermore, the cost of providing the scheme for working-age adults has risen by 23.4% since 2019/20. As a result, the local authority is looking to move to a “banded” scheme.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, leading members insisted the new scheme would be fairer. It comes ahead of the new funding settlement from central Government.

The administration is anticipating a need to make £20million in savings at next year’s budget.

Speaking at the meeting, cabinet member for finance Coun Nick Oliver said: “We are proposing that we begin a consultation on moving to a banded scheme.

“We are one of the few authorities in the region not to have a banded scheme. Others that don’t are also considering moving to one.

“We have 23,000 households claiming. It costs the council £28.7million a year – £12million on pensioners and £16million on working-age households.

“We’re looking to make £20million in savings in next year’s budget, which is a challenge. We are facing rising costs in adult social care and SEND services, and we lost our rural services delivery grant last year.”

Coun Oliver also explained that, as well as rising demand, the service was becoming more expensive to administer. This is due to the fact that many claimants receive universal credit, which changes often due to circumstantial changes and results in the support provided by the council changing.

The cabinet agreed to consult on any proposed changes, with the banded system being the preferred option.

Coun Oliver added: “We’re not making any decisions at the moment. Today’s decision is about choosing an option.

“It will divert more support to the households that have the greatest need. Under the proposals, more than 6,000 households would get more support, with 2,000 getting 100% support.

“It’s a simplified system and it would be a fairer system – we wouldn’t be trying to collect money from people who can’t pay.”