A luxury lodges development in north Northumberland has been given the green light.

The Doxford Group has received planning permission for 14 luxury camping lodges on land at Charlton Hall, near Ellingham.

However, concerns were raised by National Highways about the increasing number of vehicles turning off the A1 at that point.

“Whilst we offer no objection we do have concern regarding incremental development at Charlton Hall, especially given the absence of a mainline right-turn provision within the junction providing access from the A1,” stated Paul Dixon of National Highways.

There were no objections and one letter of support from the Northumberland and Newcastle Society highlighting the value of sustainable tourism to the rural economy.

The proposed cabins on stilts would be located on a crescent shaped piece of land wrapping around the eastern and southern fringe of a large pond, approximately 60 metres to the north of Charlton Hall.

Concerns were raised about the initial choice of metal cladding and powder coated aluminium window and door frames, however the applicant has amended the cladding to timber, which is more in keeping with other camping pods at Blossom Plantation.

Jon Sharp, senior planning officer at Northumberland County Council, noted: “The lodges would sit comfortably within the landscape and any glimpsed views from within the estate would not be significantly detrimental to the wider landscape.”

Nearby, The Tempus opened as a 15 bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant in May 2023 and has since seen the addition of two new ground floor bedrooms, bringing the total to 48 on the estate to date.