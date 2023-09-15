Watch more videos on Shots!

This change has been introduced by the UK Government and will not affect electors who vote by post.

Accepted forms of ID include the following: a photocard driving licence (full or provisional), a passport, concessionary travel pass such as an older person’s bus pass, or a blue badge.

Voters will be able to use expired photo ID as long as it remains a good enough likeness for the polling station staff to be able to identify the voter. The photo ID should be the original version and not a copy.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate either online or by completing a paper application, but they will have to do this ahead of the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, September 20.

The planning referendum is being held to get a response from residents on whether or not they wish to support the Lowick Neighbourhood Plan, which addresses issues local people have identified as important in their area.

Mark Crawford, elections manager at Northumberland County Council, said: “New regulations mean that for the first time, anyone voting at a polling station in England will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

“Please don’t forget to bring it along.”