Accepted forms of ID for those wanting to vote in person on Thursday, September 28 include a photocard driving licence (full or provisional), a passport, a concessionary travel pass, such as an older person’s bus pass, or a blue badge.

Voters will be able to use expired photo ID, as long as it remains a good enough likeness for the polling station staff to be able to identify the voter. The photo ID should be the original version and not a copy.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, either online or by completing a paper application.

The planning referendum is being held to get a response from residents on whether or not they wish to support the Lowick Neighbourhood Plan.

These new requirements will not affect electors who vote by post.

The planning referendum is being held to get a response from residents on whether or not they wish to support the Lowick Neighbourhood Plan, which addresses issues local people have identified as important in their area.

All residents in Lowick Parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say. If the majority of residents vote in favour of bringing the plan into force, the county council will adopt it and it will be used to help determine planning applications in the parish.