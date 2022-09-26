Four bungalows and 12 houses are planned in phase two of the Village Meadows scheme, off South Road.

The application was approved on a 9-1 vote by the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee after being called in by Lowick Parish Council.

The parish council had argued that there is already planning permission for 36 new homes in the village and this adequately fulfilled the need. They also said approval would render key parts of its emerging Neighbourhood Plan ‘irrelevant’.

An executive property planned at Village Meadows, Lowick.

There were also nine letters of objection raising various concerns, including the dangers of more traffic on a narrow road leading to a junction with the B6353.

Case officer Jon Sharp stated: "Development within (or adjacent to) the settlement of Lowick would deliver some economic benefits through new housing in the area and in social terms would help to sustain the existing community and associated services, as well as being able to contribute to improvements to existing services.

“Although the application site is greenfield in nature, it is located adjacent to the built form of and would be read as a natural extension to the settlement.”

He acknowledges ‘there is no pressing need’ to permit housing given the number of existing planning permissions but said the proposal could not be refused on these grounds.

An image showing the rear of a bungalow planned at Village Meadows in Lowick.

Berwick-based GM Craig Building Contractors, which built the eight homes comprising the first phase of the development, is behind the latest plans.