An application had been lodged by Form Properties for six new homes on land at North End Farm.

However, the proposal met with objections from the parish council which argued there was no identified need for the three and four bedroom homes proposed. Around 150 planning approvals have already been granted for the Local Plan period of 2016 to 2036.

David Love, specialist senior officer at Northumberland County Council, refused the scheme using delegated powers.

He reported: “The applicant has not demonstrated that the houses contribute positively to the existing housing mix and type to meet local need and expand choice in the housing market.

"There is a characterful haphazard approach to the existing North Farm development which was originally approved for 11 houses. This development takes it up to 17 approvals.

"In conclusion the proposal offers a poor development solution that results in back land development and an incongruous approach to design. It will leave existing properties as an island surrounded by development and an access track on all sides.

“Property sizes are poorly considered and do not relate well to the scale of the existing houses close to the site.”

He also noted the proposal failed to support a range of sustainable transport modes as required under planning policy.