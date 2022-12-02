National bus shelter companies quoted over £5,000 for the work so, instead, the parish council found a local tradesman to build one for a fraction of the price.

The bus shelter was paid for by the parish council along with donations from the Morton family of Middleton Hall and the Greenwich Hospital Estate.

The timber was donated by Northumbria Forestry from trees that fell during the storm.

The new bus shelter at Middleton, near Belford.

Kezz Petronelli-Stone from Northumbria Forestry said: “By reusing timber that fell in the storm to rebuild the bus stop I like to think Storm Arwen is giving something back to the community.”