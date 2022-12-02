Local community rallies round to build new bus shelter for Middleton
When Storm Arwen damaged the wooden bus shelter at Middleton, Belford Parish Council began looking at putting a new one in.
National bus shelter companies quoted over £5,000 for the work so, instead, the parish council found a local tradesman to build one for a fraction of the price.
The bus shelter was paid for by the parish council along with donations from the Morton family of Middleton Hall and the Greenwich Hospital Estate.
The timber was donated by Northumbria Forestry from trees that fell during the storm.
Kezz Petronelli-Stone from Northumbria Forestry said: “By reusing timber that fell in the storm to rebuild the bus stop I like to think Storm Arwen is giving something back to the community.”
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, parish council chairman and county councillor for Bamburgh ward, added: “Local company Arwin Designs stepped forward to build it and we couldn’t be happier with the results. I’d like to thank everyone who came together to make this project happen.”