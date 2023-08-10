Letters and surveys are being sent out to properties and Northumberland County Council is urging recipients to get involved and share their views.

Selective licensing allows a council to require landlords of all private rented properties to obtain a licence and is intended to address the impact of poor quality homes and standards.

The licensing can be introduced in an area that is experiencing significant and persistent problems caused by anti-social behaviour, poor property conditions, high levels of deprivation, high levels of crime and low housing demand.

Croft ward in Blyth.

There are around 1,000 properties in the Croft ward in Blyth of which around 550 are managed by private landlords. Many of the landlords live out of the area, and while some are reputable, others are not meeting the standards required of a responsible landlord.

Under the proposed scheme, all private landlords in the Croft ward will have to apply to the council for a license for each of their rented properties.

To obtain this license they will have to demonstrate certain areas of good practice, for example, Energy Performance Certificate ratings, safe living standards and be able to demonstrate they can manage the property and any anti-social behaviour issues their tenants may cause.

If the scheme is implemented, support for both landlords and tenants will be provided by council officers.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Looking After Our Environment explains: “Creating safer communities for our residents and reducing hardship and inequality is a key priority for the council, and this proposed licensing scheme will help contribute towards this ambition.

“Selective landlord licensing in specific areas gives us a way of making sure that residents have a safe, secure and satisfactory home to live in.

“We know selective licensing has been introduced successfully by other councils across the country.

“Many landlords do manage their properties to a good standard, but it is those that do not who we want to target and hold to account.”

The consultation will start on August 14 and last 11 weeks. Community drop in events are also being planned