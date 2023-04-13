An application was submitted in February for a licence to host performances of live music and sell alcohol at The Shoe Shaker Fest on Saturday, August 5, on a site off Fisher Lane next to Northumberlandia.

The festival, due to last from noon until 11pm on the day, is hoping to have two stages and has already announced a line-up of dance music artists including Andy Whitby, DJ Sash!, and Fragma.

But councillors could hinder these plans at the licensing hearing, as an objection has been raised on the grounds of public nuisance.

The festival has applied for a licence to operate on Saturday, August 5.

A senior environmental health officer at the council is objecting as a noise management plan has not been submitted or agreed to, and therefore they are “unable to make a professional judgement” about potential nuisance.

Tickets are already on sale for £40 on the festival’s website.

Festival organiser Kathie Turnbull wrote on The Shoe Shaker Fest’s website: “I have always wished and wanted to hold festival events as far back as I can remember and my previous experience has given me the background and knowledge to execute a larger event.

“I believe I have been moulded during my time in business to bring something big to my home town Cramlington, putting my town back on the map.

“The dream is not just to have a one-off event in Cramlington as we hope this is the start of many more to come.

“I never in a million years thought this would be possible, to have so many original acts in one place.”

At the hearing the application could either be approved in full subject to agreed conditions, partially approved, or rejected.