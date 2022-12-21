Providing or arranging for the provision of boarding for cats and dogs – renewal application increasing from £225 to £248. New application cost increasing from £250 to £275 Providing day care for dogs – renewal application increasing from £225 to £248. New application cost increasing from £250 to £275 Dog breeding establishment – renewal application increasing from £225 to £248. New application cost increasing from £250 to £275 Hiring out horses – renewal application increasing from £225 to £248. New application cost increasing from £250 to £275 Selling animals as pets – renewal application increasing from £225 to £248. New application cost increasing from £250 to £275 Keeping or training animals for exhibition – both new application and renewal application increasing from £240 to £264. Animal Licensing further fees – re-inspection fee increasing from £75 to £83, additional host licence fee increasing from £80 to £88, additional licensing activity fee increasing from £229 to £252 Tattoo/Ear piercing – premises licence increasing from £90 to £99, personal licence increasing from £55 to £61 Scrap metal – site licence increasing from £650 to £715, mobile collector increasing from £500 to £550 Zoo licence – licence for one species increasing from £150 to £165, 2-5 species from £275 to £303, more than six species from £400 to £440 Dangerous wild animal act – initial licence increasing from £116 to £250