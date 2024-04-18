Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chaired by Lord Don Curry, its mission is to ensure people have fair access to the building blocks for a good life such as a decent income, a good quality job, safe, affordable and warm housing – as well as good quality education and training opportunities.

The partnership is made up of representatives of various organisations such as Northumberland County Council, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Citizens Advice Northumberland, Age UK Northumberland, Bernicia, Northumbria Police, Northumberland National Park and Education Partnership North East.

Lord Curry said: “I'm delighted partners have come together through this forum to tackle inequalities in our county.

Dr Helen Paterson and Lord Curry.

“I look forward to chairing the partnership and working with partners on this important initiative.”

Working with the Institute of Health Equity for two years, from April 2024 to April 2026, the partnership will take a collaborative approach to developing short, medium and long-term recommendations for tackling inequalities.

Dr Helen Paterson, the county council’s chief executive, said: “Our new County Partnership will provide a dynamic forum to enable collective power to be released and achieve generational change.

“The concept was developed in a discussion at our inequalities event last July and we have been working hard to get the right people around the table.

This is an exciting opportunity, with the county's biggest partners coming together to tackle long-term inequalities.