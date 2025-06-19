It could soon be last orders for a bar and function room in Coldstream after a Berwickshire councillor revealed plans for its conversion into a flats complex.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the Eildon Centre in Victoria Street into six flats, ranging from two bedrooms to four bedrooms over three storeys, with wheelchair access included.

SNP Mid-Berwickshire councillor Donald Moffat has owned and run the venue since 1988 and has decided to sell as he prepares for his retirement.

He said: “There have been people in the past who were considering putting in 12 or 15 flats and I didn’t consider that was good for the area, and at that time I was still enjoying running it as a bar and function room.

“But time has gone on and as we have got older myself and my wife are just basically planning ahead for when the time comes to retire.”

The bar is still operating and is open five nights a week.

Mr Moffat said: “I want something that will be for people who want to downsize from a big house with a garden to something smaller in the town centre.

“We wanted something that fitted in and didn’t cause a problem for the area.”

Mr Moffat has made an assurance that he would honour any functions already booked at the premises and said Covid had had an impact on business.

He added: “We’re just trying to do something that is good and reasonable for the town.”