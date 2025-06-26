Major works to tackle the landslip on the B6343 Mitford Road near Morpeth are scheduled to start this summer.

Design work for the scheme is nearing completion, with repairs set to get underway in August and lasting up to 40 weeks.

The work, totalling 55 metres, will stabilise and repair the current damage and safeguard the road against future undermining by the River Wansbeck.

Northumberland County Council is advising residents that engineering teams will be constructing a highly complex engineering solution in a very challenging working environment.

The site is next to the River Wansbeck, whose flow must not be affected by the works to ensure the scheme has no impact on the flood risk downstream.

In addition, challenging ground conditions including the presence of boulders and tree roots underground, along with artesian waters beneath, have led to the need of a complex solution projected to cost approximately £4.6million.

A road diversion for cars will be put in place via the nearby St Leonard's Lane, while larger vehicles will divert via the B6524.

A pedestrian diversion will be put in place that runs parallel to the south of the road, although it will not be suitable for pushchairs or mobility scooters.

While the works are underway, the council will also be looking to carry out general road improvements to the affected area.

Council leader and councillor for the area, Glen Sanderson, said: “This major landslip has caused frustrating delays for many motorists and we are sorry for that. I continue to thank all those affected for their on-going patience and understanding.

“However, a job this difficult needs time to perfect a project plan and to ensure we get the best quotes for doing the work.

“The full cost of this has to come from our funding – there is no special help we can call upon from government sadly.

“These are complex works and we have overcome a number of hurdles that have held up the project. We now await Northern Powergrid moving a cable, which is the last obstacle to overcome, then we will be good to go.

“Teams will endeavour to finish the project as quickly and safely as possible. Once complete, these repairs will safeguard the road for future generations.”