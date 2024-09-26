Landlords invited to free information event in Blyth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:37 BST
Landlords and agents from across the county are being invited to attend a free event aimed at providing important information around private renting of properties and updates on new housing legislation.

The annual Countywide Landlord Forum is being organised by Northumberland County Council and will be held at Blyth Town Football Club, Sandringham Drive, on Thursday, October 10 between 10am and 4.30pm – registration will be from 9am.

There will be presentations on a range of different topics including energy, selective licensing and mortgages, and there will be updates from the National Residential Landlords Association and Landlord Action.

There will be trade stands to browse, networking opportunities, free parking and a free buffet lunch with refreshments.

The annual Countywide Landlord Forum will be held at Blyth Town Football Club. Picture by Google.The annual Countywide Landlord Forum will be held at Blyth Town Football Club. Picture by Google.
Anyone wishing to attend should register to reserve a place at nland.uk/landlords – attendees can stay for the duration of the day or attend the talks of particular interest.

In addition, there will be some helpful information on buildings insurance and sustainable ventilation products.

