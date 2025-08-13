Landlords and agents from across Northumberland and beyond are being invited to attend a free development event that will provide invaluable updates on new housing legislation and industry issues.

The Landlord Forums organised by the county council are a useful opportunity to get up-to-date, impartial and professional advice in one place, on one day and the next one is taking place at Blyth Town Football Club on September 18 between 10am and 4.30pm.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “The private rented sector is continuing to grow across the county.

“We want to help landlords to be the best they can be for local residents and ensure they are fully aware of any changing legislation they will need to meet.”

Anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to get the date in their diary now and book their place via https://nland.cc/landlordevent or email [email protected] for further information.